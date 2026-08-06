Ukraine is being defended by about 16,000 foreign volunteers from 72 countries, - Reshetylova

About 16,000 foreign volunteers from 72 countries are serving in the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Nearly 40% of them are citizens of Latin American countries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Military Ombudsman Olga Reshetilova during a meeting of the heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad.

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"About 16,000 foreign volunteers from at least 72 countries around the world are defending Ukraine today. Nearly 40% of them are citizens of Latin American countries. Our country honors the contribution of foreign servicemembers and recognizes its responsibility to protect their rights," Reshetilova said.

The Office of the Military Ombudsman has received more than 300 complaints

According to the military ombudsman, since the Office began its work on January 27, it has received more than 300 complaints from foreign volunteers, their family members, and authorized representatives.

Most inquiries concern issues of financial and material support. Specifically, these include the payment of additional compensation, one-time cash assistance, and adequate clothing and food supplies.

In addition, the Office of the Military Ombudsman is addressing issues related to granting combatant status, early termination of contracts at the soldier’s request, and ensuring timely medical care.

A special working group was established to protect the rights of foreign military personnel

Reshetilova reported that a special working group has been established to analyze the issues faced by military personnel who are foreign nationals or stateless persons at all stages of their service—from signing a contract to discharge, returning to their home country, or adapting to civilian life in Ukraine.

The agency emphasized that it responds to every report of a possible violation of the rights of foreign military personnel, regardless of whether it is an official complaint, a media report, or a request from a foreign nongovernmental organization.

Based on the results of a comprehensive study on the service of foreign nationals in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Office of the Military Ombudsman has prepared proposals to improve the legislation. These proposals have already been submitted to the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Mіністерства оборони для подальшого опрацювання.