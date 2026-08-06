Russians attacked bus with FPV drone in Kherson region: six people were injured. Over past 24 hours, 20 people have been injured in region

In the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a bus carrying workers to a field with an FPV drone. Six people were injured in the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the CMA, a 53-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, a 61-year-old man, and two 63-year-old women were taken to the hospital.

The victims suffered blast injuries and acoustic trauma

Medical personnel diagnosed all of the victims with blast injuries and acoustic trauma.

The victims are currently under medical supervision and receiving the necessary medical care.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled more than 40 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding 20 people

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out airstrikes, launched drone attacks, and shelled populated areas in the Kherson region with artillery. As a result of the enemy attacks, 20 civilians were wounded.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s towns and villages.

The shelling damaged nine high-rise buildings and 13 private homes. In addition, the occupiers damaged a cell tower, an outbuilding, an ambulance, a bus, private garages, and passenger cars.

Due to Russian aggression, 20 residents of the Kherson region were injured over the past 24 hours. Information regarding the condition of the victims is being verified.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions are under heavy attack by Russia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded