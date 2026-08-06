Ruscists attacked merchant ship in Black Sea: one person was killed and several injured

Russian occupiers continue to attack civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

This was stated by Kipper, the head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"This time, a merchant dry cargo ship flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau and carrying Ukrainian wheat was attacked. The attack damaged the hull and caused a fire on board," the statement said.

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

"The crew has been evacuated to shore. The injured are receiving all necessary assistance," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

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