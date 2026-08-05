Russian forces launched drone strike on Odesa region: one person killed, eight wounded. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 5 August 2026, the enemy once again attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
It is reported that the strike caused cars to catch fire at one of the enterprises in the Odesa district. Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, one person has died. A further eight people were injured, seven of whom have been hospitalised.
The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by emergency services. All relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population.
Consequences
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