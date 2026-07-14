Large-scale fire breaks out at infrastructure facility in Odesa region after Russian strike. PHOTOS
Rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished a large-scale fire that broke out at an infrastructure facility in the Odesa region following a Russian strike.
The State Emergency Service announced this, Censor.NET reports.
A fire broke out after the occupiers struck the infrastructure facility.
Sunflower oil tank catches fire
According to Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, the strike ignited a tank containing sunflower oil.
Rescuers worked in extremely difficult conditions, facing high temperatures and repeated air raid alerts.
More than 130 firefighters and the Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Ukraine were involved in the emergency response.
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