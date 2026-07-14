Large-scale fire breaks out at infrastructure facility in Odesa region after Russian strike. PHOTOS

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished a large-scale fire that broke out at an infrastructure facility in the Odesa region following a Russian strike.

The State Emergency Service announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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A fire broke out after the occupiers struck the infrastructure facility.

Sunflower oil tank catches fire

According to Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, the strike ignited a tank containing sunflower oil.

See more: Russian drones struck Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS (updated)

Rescuers worked in extremely difficult conditions, facing high temperatures and repeated air raid alerts.

More than 130 firefighters and the Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Ukraine were involved in the emergency response.

See more: Elimination of consequences of Russian attack continues in Vyshneve. PHOTOS









