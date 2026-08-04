Russia attacked south of Odesa region: there is damage and casualties in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. PHOTOS

The enemy has once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the south of the Odesa region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There has been damage and casualties

A private residential building has been destroyed as a result of the latest strike. According to preliminary reports, two people have been injured. The fire that broke out was quickly extinguished by the emergency services.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The injured are being provided with the necessary assistance.





Read more: Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa region: 32 settlements left without power

Information from the State Emergency Service

According to the State Emergency Service press centre, two people are reported to have been injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. A private residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out. Dry grass also caught fire at other locations.

Rescue workers quickly brought all the fires under control.















See more: Russia attacks transport infrastructure in Odesa region: 16 injured. PHOTOS (updated)