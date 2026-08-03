Russia attacks transport infrastructure in Odesa region: 16 injured. PHOTOS (updated)

During the day on August 3, Russian forces struck transport infrastructure in the Odesa region. The attack caused a fire at one of the facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"According to preliminary information, six people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized," the statement said.

The injured are receiving all necessary assistance. Efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing.

See more: Enemy hit UAV in Odesa: it hit high-rise building, 18-year-old boy was injured (updated)

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that, according to preliminary information, 10 people had been injured.

The attack damaged a building, as well as cars and buses. A fire broke out at the scene, which rescuers quickly extinguished.

UPDATE

At 5:20 p.m., Oleh Kiper reported:

"As of now, 13 people are known to have been injured. Unfortunately, the number of people injured in the enemy’s cynical strike on a civilian transport infrastructure facility continues to rise.

Four of the injured have been hospitalized. Doctors describe one as being in serious condition and the others as being in moderate condition."

UPDATE

"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on a civilian transport infrastructure facility in the Odesa region has risen to 16. Five of the injured have been hospitalised. Doctors assess one of them as being in serious condition, while four others are in moderate condition. The remaining victims received outpatient medical treatment.

"Rescuers have now completed efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack. The strike damaged the facility’s building, as well as cars and buses. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation," Kiper reported at 8:10 p.m.