Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa region: 32 settlements left without power

On the evening of 14 May, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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Strike on the power system and consequences for the region

According to preliminary reports, an energy facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district was damaged in an attack by strike drones.

As a result, 32 settlements were left without power. In total, more than 15,000 customers were left without electricity.

Energy workers quickly began restoration work. As of 9:00 p.m., power had been restored to about 12,000 customers.

"Energy workers are taking all measures to restore electricity supply to all customers as soon as possible. Critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power," Kiper’s statement said.

Restoration work is continuing in an intensified mode to fully stabilise the situation in the region.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones: two people injured, cars caught fire (updated). PHOTO

Russian attack

Ukraine’s Air Force reports that on the evening of 14 May, Russia is continuing its attack on Ukraine with strike drones. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions.

Read more: DTEK restores power supply to over 200,000 customers in Odesa region