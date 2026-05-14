Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 14 May (updated)

Russia launched attack drones at Ukraine on the evening of 14 May.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

At 7:08 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported from the Black Sea, heading toward the Odesa region.

At 7:19 p.m., Odesa region: UAVs heading toward Ovidiopol.

At 7:48 p.m., Odesa region: UAVs heading toward Odesa, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and Pivdenne.

At 7:50 p.m., UAVs are heading toward Sumy.

Updated information

At 9:15 p.m., a group of UAVs was heading toward Pavlohrad.

Updated information

At 9:40 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched towards Sumy region.

At 9:46 p.m., Kharkiv region: a group of UAVs was heading towards Staryi Saltiv.

At 9:56 p.m., Cherkasy region: a UAV was heading towards Smila.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had struck a high-rise building in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile manufactured in 2026.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: four injured, including child