Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: four injured, including child
Throughout the day on 14 May, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with artillery and drones.
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities.
Enterprises, private houses, and cars were damaged.
It is noted that four people were injured in the enemy attacks.
- A 52-year-old woman is in hospital in moderate condition.
- Men aged 36 and 49 and a 12-year-old boy will receive outpatient treatment.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy attacked the Hrushivka community. A petrol station and a private house were damaged.
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