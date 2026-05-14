Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: four injured, including child

Throughout the day on 14 May, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with artillery and drones.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Enterprises, private houses, and cars were damaged.

See more: The past 24 hours in Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 people killed and 11 injured in Russian attacks. PHOTO

It is noted that four people were injured in the enemy attacks.

A 52-year-old woman is in hospital in moderate condition.

Men aged 36 and 49 and a 12-year-old boy will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: five injured

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy attacked the Hrushivka community. A petrol station and a private house were damaged.