Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: five injured

During the day on 12 May, Russian occupiers attacked Synelnykove, Nikopol, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with artillery and drones, causing injuries.

Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Synelnykove district

In the Slovianka community in Synelnykove district, a car was damaged. One person was injured.

Nikopol district

In Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack. A fire broke out.

A private enterprise, a lyceum, a shop, residential buildings, an outbuilding and more than a dozen cars were damaged.

A 61-year-old woman and two men aged 81 and 55 were injured. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read more: Occupiers attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four wounded

Kamianske district

In the Krynychky community of Kamianske district, a petrol station and a car were damaged. A 24-year-old man was injured. He will be treated at home.

Kryvyi Rih district

Infrastructure was damaged in the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district.

Read more: Massive Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one dead and four wounded