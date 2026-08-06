Poland is preparing 50th package of military aid for Ukraine, - Ambassador Bodnar

Poland is currently preparing to deliver its 50th military aid package to Ukraine.

This was stated by Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

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What is known?

The diplomat noted that despite tensions in Polish-Ukrainian relations, the supply of military aid to Ukraine continues.

"Military aid continues to be delivered to Ukraine. The 50th package is being prepared," Bodnar said.

The ambassador also noted that Poland is a member of PURL, the "Coalition of the Resolute," and the Czech initiative.

"We're not talking about that right now, because we're currently immersed in a historical discourse and the issue of how to assess Bandera. But in reality, shells are being sent to the front lines, paid for by the Polish side.

"If Poland is sending the necessary equipment that is helping to defend our country today, then we should simply thank Poland, rather than looking for reasons to start yet another quarrel," he added.

See also: Poland and Ukraine’s cooperation on missile defense will continue regardless of tensions and emotions, says Tusk