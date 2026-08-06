Poland supports Ukraine’s accession to EU, but only if all conditions are met, - Bodnar

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, stated that Poles generally support Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but believe that Kyiv must go through all the stages of European integration under the same conditions as other member states.

According to Censor.NET, the diplomat said this in an interview with "European Truth."

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Bodnar commented on the results of a public opinion poll, according to which, for the first time in a long while, a majority of Poles do not support Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"The Poles support us in the EU. But only on the condition that we meet all the requirements for integration into the European Union," the ambassador emphasized.

According to him, this approach is traditional in Polish politics. Warsaw proceeds from the assumption that it itself went through a difficult path to EU membership, fulfilling all the necessary conditions, and that Ukraine must also go through this process.

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At the same time, the diplomat noted that the Poles’ restraint is not due to a lack of political support for Ukraine, but primarily to economic interests.

"They have their own interests, and we have ours, but that is precisely what dialogue is all about," said Bodnar, referring to issues of competition in the areas of agriculture, transportation, and logistics.

The ambassador also noted that support for Ukraine among the Polish public has traditionally risen during periods of major historical events—during the Ukrainian Maidan protests and after the outbreak of full-scale war. Now, he said, that support is naturally waning, which is also affecting attitudes toward the prospects of Ukraine’s EU membership.

Bodnar added that public opinion is also influenced by the recent escalation in bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland.