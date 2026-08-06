Ukraine and Poland will increase cooperation in air defense and reconstruction, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Paweł Kowal, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by Andrii Sybiha on the social media platform X.

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Partnership and Safety First

The parties discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland. They focused primarily on security issues, particularly the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense.

The discussion also focused on expanding cooperation and developing practical bilateral initiatives. According to Sibiga, regional security remains a shared priority for both countries.

"We have focused on strengthening our strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in the field of security, and maintaining close ties at all levels," Sybiha said.

Read more: Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying without flight plan intercepted by Polish fighter jets over Baltic Sea

Reconstruction and Joint Projects

During the meeting, the parties discussed separately Poland’s participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The discussion focused on more actively involving Polish companies and implementing joint projects following URC2026 in Gdańsk.

Sybiha emphasized that the recent incursion of a Russian missile into Polish territory demonstrated the impact of Russia’s aggression on the security of the entire region.

The participants also discussed the preservation of historical memory and the resolution of important issues based on mutual respect.

The minister thanked Poland for its support since the start of the full-scale invasion and expressed confidence in the continued development of good-neighborly relations.

As a reminder, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz previously stated that Poland would not halt its military aid to Ukraine, despite criticism from the opposition.