Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying without flight plan intercepted by Polish fighter jets over Baltic Sea

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying over international waters in the Baltic Sea without a flight plan and with its transponder switched off. Poland’s Defence Ministry stressed that the country’s airspace had not been violated.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this on the social media platform X, Censor.NET informs.

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According to the minister, the incident occurred at around noon, approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the town of Łeba on the Baltic coast.

Two Polish fighter jets on standby duty were scrambled to intercept the Russian aircraft, which was flying in international airspace.

The Polish defence minister stressed that the country’s airspace had not been violated.

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"The aircraft was flying in international airspace without a flight plan and with its transponder switched off," he noted.

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that Poland continuously monitors the situation in the Baltic Sea region and takes the necessary measures to protect its airspace and national border.

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