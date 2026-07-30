During massive Russian attack, Kh-101 missile flew into Poland, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that a Russian Kh-101 missile strayed into Poland during a massive attack on Ukraine, violating NATO airspace.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by Sibiga in H.

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"Overnight, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crossed the border of Poland as part of Russia’s massive strike against Ukraine, violating NATO airspace. This is yet another clear demonstration that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense is now urgent and serves as a guarantee of protection for the entire Euro-Atlantic community," the post states.

Sybiha emphasized that Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 74 ballistic missiles.

"War criminal Putin continues to wage war against women and children. A parent and three children were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a direct missile strike on a residential building. Two more children were rescued from the rubble. Another missile destroyed residential buildings in Lviv, injuring dozens of people, including children. Two kindergartens and a school were also damaged. Rescue operations are ongoing. There are civilian casualties in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and other regions," the foreign minister said.

At least eight people were killed as a result of Russia's combined strike on Ukrainian territory.

"Putin's terror clearly demonstrates that strengthening ballistic defense capabilities for Ukraine and all of Europe is an urgent necessity. Every decision regarding additional air defense capabilities for Ukraine must now be made without delay, and all agreements on additional interceptor missiles must be implemented as quickly as possible," the foreign minister emphasized.

The shared security of Ukraine and Poland must be a priority

Sybiha stated that the Russian missile incursion into Polish airspace once again demonstrated that both countries face common security challenges. According to him, during wartime, all bilateral differences must take a back seat.

"Our top priority must be our collective security. Ukraine is informing all partners and international organizations about the consequences of this attack.

"We call for a decisive international response, increased support for Ukraine, and greater pressure on the aggressor. The cost of continuing this war for Putin must far exceed the cost of ending it," Sybiha said.

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