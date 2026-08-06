Great Britain expanded sanctions against Russia: banks, companies and ships on list

London has imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions target the banking sector, defense and energy companies, as well as tankers transporting Russian oil and LNG.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the British Foreign Office

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In total, 19 individuals and entities that are assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine have been subject to the new restrictions:

Six banks have been sanctioned for operating in the Russian financial sector: Ozon Bank, Roseximbank, Center-Invest, Realist Bank, Stavr Bank, and TelePort Bank;



six companies—for operating in strategic sectors of the Russian Federation or for involvement in the destabilization of Ukraine. These are Severnoye Engineering (Novatek’s shipbuilding subsidiary), Metalcomplekt, Nikom, Promsiz, and Technolux, as well as the Indian company Frion Ship Management for selling the tanker Arctic Express to Russia);



six vessels, including the LNG tanker Arctic Express and the oil tankers Perseas, Torvian, Asteras, Visund, and Zenturo, flying the flags of San Marino, Barbados, and Palau;



One individual—Alexander Zhdanov, the owner of Siltron, a company operating in the chemical sector of the Russian Federation—has been subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze.

Vessels subject to sanctions are prohibited from entering British ports, and providing them with technical, financial, or intermediary services is now a criminal offense. It is prohibited to establish correspondent banking relationships with banks subject to sanctions; processing their payments is also prohibited, and their assets are subject to freezing.

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