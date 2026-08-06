At least five people injured, including 15-year-old boy, in Russian strike on minibus in Kherson
Today, August 6, Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the MVA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
At around 11:50 a.m., Russian forces struck a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district. At least 5 passengers were injured.
A 15-year-old boy suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his thigh, shoulder, and face. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.
In addition, a 58-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions. They are currently receiving medical treatment.
What led up to it
It was previously reported that in the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region, the occupiers attacked a bus with an FPV drone as it was transporting workers to a field, resulting in six people being injured.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password