At least five people injured, including 15-year-old boy, in Russian strike on minibus in Kherson

Today, August 6, Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the MVA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

At around 11:50 a.m., Russian forces struck a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district. At least 5 passengers were injured.

A 15-year-old boy suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his thigh, shoulder, and face. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In addition, a 58-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

Read more: Russia turns FPV drones into tools of terror against civilians: nearly 7,000 affected, 967 killed – Prosecutor’s Office

What led up to it

It was previously reported that in the village of Komyshany in the Kherson region, the occupiers attacked a bus with an FPV drone as it was transporting workers to a field, resulting in six people being injured.