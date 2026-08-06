Zelenskyy establishes Day of Signal and Cybersecurity Troops of Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established a new professional holiday – the Day of the Signal and Cybersecurity Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will be observed annually on 8 August.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant decree, Censor.NET reports.

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The document states that the new holiday was established to honour the courage and heroism demonstrated by servicemen and women of the Signal and Cybersecurity Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the struggle for Ukraine’s freedom, independence and territorial integrity, as well as to foster military traditions.

At the same time, the head of state repealed Decree No. 154/2000 of 1 February 2000, "On Signal Troops Day". The professional holiday of military signallers has thus been updated to include the cybersecurity units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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