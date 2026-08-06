Russia’s largest food cargo terminal suspends operations after Ukrainian drone strike – Russian media

Russia’s largest specialised terminal for handling food cargo at the port of Taman suspended operations following an attack by Ukrainian drones overnight on July 30.

According to Censor.NET, The Moscow Times reported this, citing Russia’s Kommersant and the press service of the EFKO Group.

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The company confirmed that the strike caused a fire at the facility. The terminal is currently out of operation as specialists assess the damage and carry out repairs. At the same time, EFKO is looking for alternative routes for export and import shipments.

The terminal in Taman has an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes. It handled vegetable and tropical oils, molasses and sunflower meal. According to Kommersant, the facility’s shutdown amid existing logistical problems could reduce Russian sunflower oil exports by around 40% in August, as shipments through ports on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea have been significantly disrupted by drone attacks.

EFKO Group is one of Russia’s largest food producers and a leading oilseed processor. The company produces goods under the Sloboda, Altero and DeOlio brands, as well as egg products and animal feed.

In late July, Russia also arrested EFKO board chairman Valerii Kustov, CEO Yevgeny Liashenko and several other executives. According to Russian media, they are suspected of embezzling budget funds allocated for drone development.

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