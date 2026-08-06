Kyiv residents protest tree felling in park in Teremky. PHOTOS

A conflict has erupted in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district over the felling of trees in a park in Teremky.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in statements from the Kyiv police, the Kyiv City State Administration, the Holosiivskyi District State Administration, and posts by protesters on social media.

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Protests, clashes and claims that documents were not provided

On 6 August, Kateryna Chepura, an activist with the Vidsich movement, said that people had been forcibly removed from the park. According to her, unidentified individuals wearing uniforms with police patches did not produce any documents.

She also reported the use of force and said that two minors had allegedly been taken to a police station.

Other local residents are also joining the protests, Suspilne reports. Photos and videos from the scene are being shared on social media.

One protest participant described the situation as follows: "Today, I saved a tree. It is extraordinarily large and mighty, so wide that only three adults could encircle it. I cannot even imagine how many years it had been growing."

Photo: Facebook/Anna Arinarkhova

According to residents, some of the trees have already been destroyed. They also claim that they have not seen any permits for the work.

Watch more: State Bureau of Investigation has uncovered scheme of illegal logging in forestry enterprises of Odesa region. VIDEO

The authorities’ position and explanation regarding the heating network

The Kyiv police stated that the work is being carried out legally. They noted that it involved preparations for the construction of a heating network under decisions adopted by the city authorities.

Law enforcement officers explained that they were at the scene to maintain order and prevent conflicts.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that the removal of some trees is necessary for the laying of a new heating network. It is needed for the Teremky-1 and Teremky-2 residential areas.

The city administration stressed that this was an important infrastructure project. Its implementation is expected to ensure a stable heat supply even if CHP-5 is damaged.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, more than 280 buildings could be left without heat in the event of an accident. This is why the city is creating a backup heat supply system.

It was also noted that alternative routes for the network would have been more expensive or taken longer.

After the work is completed, the authorities promise to plant new trees and restore the area.

See more: UAH 103 million in damages and 19,000 felled trees: prosecutor’s office has uncovered yet another scheme to destroy forests in Lviv region. PHOTOS