State Bureau of Investigation has uncovered scheme of illegal logging in forestry enterprises of Odesa region. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers have arrested those involved in a corruption scheme following the handover of yet another bribe. The case concerns illegal logging and systematic extortion of employees in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing information from the State Bureau of Investigations.

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The scheme was organised by the head of the Kodym Forestry branch. He enlisted the former head of the Baltsk Forestry to assist him.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects forced 11 foresters to fell trees without proper justification and sell the timber for cash. A portion of the proceeds was handed over to the organisers every month – on average around 300,000 hryvnias.

Those who refused to participate were intimidated. The head of the forestry enterprise threatened his subordinates with criminal prosecution. His accomplice acted under the guise of an ‘eco-activist’ – sending reports to law enforcement about alleged illegal logging and effectively ‘snitching’ on those who disagreed.

The participants in the scheme were arrested whilst handing over the latest payment – 230,000 hryvnias.