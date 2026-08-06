State Tax Service to transfer data on all men aged 18 to 60 to Defence Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Procedure for maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists (USRCPLMSR), as well as the Procedure for consuls abroad to verify the validity of military registration documents.

This is stated in a government resolution.

According to the document, access to information in the register remains restricted.

The government ordered agreements with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on information exchange to be reviewed within 60 days and technical systems to be prepared for electronic data exchange with the register within 90 days.

Key instructions and implementation deadlines

The resolution provides for a series of measures for government agencies:

Within 30 days after the systems are configured, the Ministry of Defence and the Office of the Prosecutor General will determine the procedure for transferring data on citizens being prosecuted, served with notices of suspicion, or whose indictments have been referred to court;

Within six months, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine must launch electronic interaction between the register and the ministry’s systems to enable consuls to verify documents.

The resolution takes effect on the date of its publication.

Certain provisions concerning consular verification of documents will take effect in six months.

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Changes to deferment and registration rules

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers previously adopted Resolution No. 978, allowing persons liable for military service to change the grounds for their mobilisation deferment without risking the loss of their current deferment while the new application is under review.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said that it had no plans to introduce electronic military summonses in the Diia app or any of its other products.

Read more: Consulates to verify military registration status of Ukrainians abroad