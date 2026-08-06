Zelenskyy to visit Serbia for first time and meet Vučić on 8 August

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his first official visit to Serbia and meet President Aleksandar Vučić.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the Office of the President of Serbia, according to local media.

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Zelenskyy’s first trip to Belgrade

The leaders’ meeting is scheduled for Saturday, 8 August. It will be Zelenskyy’s first official visit to Belgrade since he was elected president of Ukraine.

The presidents of Ukraine and Serbia have previously met on several occasions at international forums and summits outside their countries.

What the presidents will discuss

During the talks, the parties plan to discuss the European paths of Ukraine and Serbia, the development of bilateral economic cooperation, and energy issues.

The Serbian president also noted that the parties could discuss other areas of cooperation, including culture and sport.

"I believe we will discuss how and in what ways we can help each other in this matter and, if possible, learn something from one another," Vučić stated.

He separately commented on Serbia potentially joining sanctions against Russia.

"Serbia established its position four and a half years ago. It has not changed during that period and will remain the same in the near future," the president stressed.

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