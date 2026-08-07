NATO to provide Ukraine with €70 billion in military aid in 2026

NATO member states will provide Ukraine with €70 billion in military aid, equipment, and military training in 2026. The allies plan to provide a similar level of support in 2027 as well.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The General Staff noted that if the allies maintain the current level of funding next year as well, the total amount of military aid to Ukraine during 2026–2027 will amount to at least €140 billion.

The funds are earmarked for the procurement of military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukrainian military personnel.

NSATU coordinates assistance and training for Ukrainian military personnel

The NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU) coordinates military support.

To date, tens of thousands of Ukrainian service members have already participated in training programs offered by NATO member states. The training covers combat tactics, medical care, air defense, and other areas.

"Ukraine now has a unified coordination mechanism for support. We have the necessary capabilities; we have the expertise. Training, maintenance, and equipment provision. And, of course, assistance to Ukrainian forces by providing them with support so they can focus on direct combat operations," emphasized Major General Mike Keller, Deputy Commander of the NSATU.

NATO instructors are helping to train Ukrainian military personnel

Captain Petter of the Norwegian Armed Forces noted that the allies' main task is to provide high-quality training to Ukrainian military personnel.

"It is Ukrainian soldiers who are fighting right now, not instructors from other countries. We are doing absolutely everything we can to improve the soldiers' level of training," he said.

According to the General Staff, the NSATU brings together contributions from NATO member states into a single coordination mechanism, which makes it possible to more effectively provide Ukraine with military hardware, equipment, and training.

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