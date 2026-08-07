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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,455,420 personnel (+1,210 in past 24 hours), 12,247 tanks, 47,522 artillery systems, and 25,098 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,455,420 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 6, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,455,420 (+1,210) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,247 (+1) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,098 (+11) units
  • artillery systems – 47,522 (+67) units
  • MLRS – 2,008 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,550 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,152 (+14) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 447,855 (+1,589) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 131,068 (+386) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,502 (+6) units

Read more: There were 261 combat engagements along front line over past 24 hours. Fiercest fighting took place in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff

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