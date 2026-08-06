There were 261 combat engagements along front line over past 24 hours. Fiercest fighting took place in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, - General Staff

Russian troops continue to launch active assaults in eastern and southern Ukraine. The highest number of attacks has been recorded in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes, fired 30 missiles, and carried out 78 airstrikes, dropping 299 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 10,672 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,314 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 66 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, seven clashes with the enemy took place; the aggressor carried out two airstrikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and conducted 75 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including 19 using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 12 times in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk, as well as toward the settlements of Khatne, Ternova, Zemlianyi Yar, and Ivashkyne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks toward the settlements of Kupiansk, Kindrashivka, Novoosynove, and Shyikivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defenses 14 times, attacking toward the settlements of Novoselivka, Lyman, Dibrova, Shyikivka, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 14 assaults in the areas around the settlements of Zakitne, Kryva Luka, and Riznykivka, as well as toward Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out two offensive operations in the area of Nykyforivka and toward Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 29 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Toretsk, and Sofiivka, as well as toward Novopavlivka, Dovha Balka, Vilne, and Nove Shakhove.

Read more: Russia dropped record 8,300 KABs in July, with over 250 combat engagements taking place daily on front line

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 29 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Dorozhne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, as well as toward the settlements of Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out one offensive operation toward Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 11 attacks toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Hirke, and Staroukrainka, as well as in the areas surrounding the settlements of Danylivka, Charivne, and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance toward the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

See more: Operations behind enemy lines: how paratroopers of 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces are preparing "Chakluny" for strikes against enemy. PHOTOS

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ missile forces and artillery struck nine UAV command posts, four areas where Russian invaders had concentrated their forces, and seven command posts of the Russian invaders.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 1,330 casualties over the past day. Additionally, four tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 59 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, seven air defense systems, four ground-based robotic systems, 1,811 unmanned aerial vehicles, 416 enemy vehicles, and one piece of special equipment were neutralized.