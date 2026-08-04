Russia dropped record 8,300 KABs in July, with over 250 combat engagements taking place daily on front line
In July 2026, the Russian army intensified its aerial terror along the line of contact. The past month was also marked by a high intensity of combat operations.
This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports, citing the Defence Ministry’s website.
Highest number of KABs since records began
During the second month of summer, the Russian army used more than 8,300 aerial bombs fitted with universal planning and correction modules. This is the highest number ever recorded.
By comparison, enemy aircraft dropped 8,266 KABs in June.
More than 250 combat engagements per day in July
Combat operations on the front line remained highly intense in July. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 7,922 combat engagements were recorded last month.
This means that more than 250 combat engagements occurred every day on average.
By comparison, 7,316 combat engagements were recorded in June.
During July, the enemy carried out almost 97,000 attacks, including more than 1,300 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs).
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