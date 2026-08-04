Ruscists advance near Ustynivka in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Kharkiv region.

DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The enemy has advanced near Ustynivka," they noted.

Read more: Enemy is advancing near Riasne in Sumy region, – DeepState. MAP

Background

It was previously reported that in July, the enemy occupied more territory than Ukraine managed to retake.

Read more: Invaders have occupied Sukhetske and advanced near Nykanorivka and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP