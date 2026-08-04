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Ruscists advance near Ustynivka in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Kharkiv region.
DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
"The enemy has advanced near Ustynivka," they noted.
Background
- It was previously reported that in July, the enemy occupied more territory than Ukraine managed to retake.
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