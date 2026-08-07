UN Secretary-General Guterres condemned Russia’s massive strikes on Ukraine and called for immediate de-escalation

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned Russia’s recent large-scale missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which killed and injured dozens of civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release issued by the UN press office.

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The statement notes that the UN Secretary-General strongly condemns Russia’s large-scale attacks, which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

He emphasized that attacks on civilians and civilian objects constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and must be stopped immediately.

The UN also expressed concern over attacks on Russian territory

Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the further escalation of the war, particularly within the territory of the Russian Federation.

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The statement also condemns recent attacks by Ukrainian drones on several Russian regions, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. However, the document does not specify the source of this information.

The UN Secretary-General called for an immediate de-escalation

According to Guterres, the recent attacks point to a dangerous trend toward an escalation of hostilities.

"These series of attacks took place against the backdrop of an alarming pattern of escalating strikes on populated areas, which reportedly have led to a record increase in civilian casualties and widespread destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as, increasingly, in the Russian Federation. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a clear violation of international humanitarian law and must cease immediately," the UN Secretary-General emphasized.

He called on the parties to urgently de-escalate the conflict.