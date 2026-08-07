Explosive device detonated at sea in the Mykolaiv region: one man was killed and two were injured

In the village of Kobleve in the Mykolaiv region, an explosive device detonated in the sea, killing one man. Two women were injured.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Reshetilov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"A 45-year-old man who was in the water died. I express my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

Two women who were on the shore at the time were injured. A 47-year-old woman received medical care at the scene. A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition," the statement reads.

The regional governor emphasized that this tragedy could have been prevented.

"The area was fenced off and marked with warnings about the danger of mines. I would like to reiterate: swimming in the sea is prohibited within the Mykolaiv region. This is not a mere formality—being in the water is extremely dangerous," he concluded.

Read more: Mine detonates on coast in Koblevo: man injured (updated)