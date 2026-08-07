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Part of Kyiv left without electricity due to grid failure – DTEK
Some residents of Kyiv’s Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts were left without electricity on the evening of 7 August due to a grid failure.
This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.
The energy company said emergency repair crews were already working at the scene and doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible.
Kyiv residents were also urged to use electricity sparingly after power is restored and not to switch on energy-intensive appliances simultaneously to prevent further emergency outages.
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