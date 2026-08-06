Part of Lviv left without power after explosion at electrical substation

A power grid failure occurred in Lviv during the afternoon of August 6, leaving part of the city without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, Lvivoblenergo reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Substation accident leaves districts without power

According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred at an electrical substation, followed by a fire. As a result, central Lviv, the Frankivskyi district and the Novyi Lviv neighborhood were partially left without power.

Emergency crews and rescuers are working at the scene. Luhanska Street has been temporarily closed to traffic.

The city council warned that power outages could disrupt electric public transport services.

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What caused the accident and when power will be restored

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident may have been caused by a break in a high-voltage power line. This led to an explosion at the substation and a subsequent fire.

State Emergency Service units are involved in extinguishing the fire. Emergency crews are already working to restore the power supply.

Electricity is expected to be restored to consumers within an hour.

There is also speculation online that the accident may have been linked to a significant strain on the power grid due to the heat.

Earlier, Ukrainians were urged to use electricity sparingly because of the increased strain on the power system. This was reported on Ukrenergo’s Facebook page.

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