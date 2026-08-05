Ukrainians urged to conserve electricity amid hot weather

Ukrainians are being urged to use electricity sparingly due to increased strain on the power system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Ukrenergo’s Facebook page.

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Hot weather increases strain on power system

The company noted that the August heat has significantly increased electricity consumption. Energy workers are operating at full capacity, restoring power grids after attacks and accelerating scheduled repairs.

"The August heat has significantly increased the strain on the power system. Energy workers are operating at full capacity, and everyone can help the system," the statement said.

Ukrenergo stressed that people can help prevent problems by following electricity-saving recommendations.

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How to prevent overloads and power outages

The company recommends limiting the use of high-powered electrical appliances between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Demand is highest in the evening, particularly between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

People are also advised to use air conditioners efficiently. Temperatures should not be set to the lowest levels. The optimal setting is 23–24°C, with automatic temperature control enabled.

Ukrenergo stressed the importance of conserving as much electricity as possible, particularly in regions experiencing intense heat. This applies especially to Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

The company also noted that shifting energy-intensive activities to nighttime significantly helps the power system. The more people follow these recommendations, the lower the risk of emergencies and power outages.

It was previously reported that extreme heat and falling river levels had put Europe’s energy system at risk.

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