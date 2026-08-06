Kherson is without power following overnight attack: critical infrastructure facility has been damaged

Following an overnight Russian shelling, the power supply situation in Kherson remains difficult.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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A critical infrastructure facility was damaged by an enemy strike.

"The city is currently without power. Power engineers are working to address the aftermath of the strike. We will do everything possible to fully restore power within a few days," the statement reads.

The regional governor urged Kherson residents not to overload the grid in order to speed up the restoration process.

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"Please do not turn on energy-intensive appliances right away. First and foremost, refrain from using air conditioners, water heaters, electric stoves, washing machines, and other high-power appliances.

Please follow these recommendations until emergency repair work is fully completed. Overloading the grid could lead to new outages and significantly delay the restoration of power," he added.

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