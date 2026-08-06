SSU has exposed further four propagandists of Russian imperialism in Kherson, Cherkasy and Sumy region. PHOTOS

The Security Service has detained a further four pro-Kremlin online agitators who were justifying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and the war crimes committed by Russian forces.

The suspects now face up to eight years’ imprisonment and confiscation of their property, reports Censor.NET.

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In Kherson, the SBU’s counter-intelligence unit exposed a hostile propagandist who was spreading disinformation about the Defence Forces and supporting the Russian Federation’s occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied regions of our country.

According to the case file, the dissemination of disinformation was carried out by a local unemployed man who was evading mobilisation.

Hardly ever leaving his home, the draft dodger regularly posted messages in support of Russian imperialism in Telegram chat groups.

In addition to him, cyber experts from the Security Service detained another Russian propagandist in the regional centre. She turned out to be a local seamstress who had been posting messages in support of a full-scale war against Ukraine and the temporary occupation of our country’s territory.

In Cherkasy, a local unemployed woman was placed under suspicion for denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression on Telegram channels, portraying it as an ‘internal civil conflict’ in Ukraine.

The woman also justified the temporary occupation of Crimea and parts of Ukraine’s eastern regions, calling on the Russian Federation to fully seize our country.

During searches of the detainees’ premises, smartphones and computer equipment containing evidence of the offences, as well as pro-Russian symbols, were seized.

In the Sumy region, a resident of Okhtyrka was exposed for spreading hostile content in Telegram groups.



The suspect published posts calling for the occupation of the Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. Furthermore, he justified the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine and endorsed missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities.

A forensic linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the suspects’ involvement in subversive information activities in the interests of the Russian Federation.

Investigators from the Security Service informed them that they were under suspicion of committing offences under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

justifying, legitimising or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants;

intentional acts aimed at inciting national enmity and hatred, and humiliating national honour and dignity;

encroachment upon the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.









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