Directed attacks on Defence Forces: SSU detains Russian agent in Odesa. PHOTOS

A Russian military intelligence agent who was directing missile and drone strikes against the city’s defenders has been detained in Odesa.

This was reported by the SSU press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The enemy had identified priority ‘targets’. These were locations with the highest concentration of Defence Forces personnel and military equipment.

The agent also attempted to identify radar stations, anti-aircraft missile system positions and mobile fire groups.

The man was walking around the city and photographing the Defence Forces’ positions using his mobile phone camera. He was also documenting the aftermath of attacks on Odesa to help coordinate further shelling of the city.

The Russian agent was caught red-handed whilst photographing the outer perimeter of one of the military facilities on his smartphone.

Read more: SSU detained two Russian agents who were directing strikes on Zaporizhzhia: one of them is former official at defense plant

Who was working for the enemy?

"The spotter turned out to be a local unemployed man who had been recruited by the Russian special services. He was part of an agent network working for the traitor Serhii Lebedev (alias ‘Lokhmatyi’), who is in hiding in Donetsk and collaborates simultaneously with the FSB and Russian military intelligence," the statement reads.

During a search of his premises, computer equipment and a mobile phone containing photo and video files, as well as the geolocations of potential ‘targets’, were seized.









He has been notified that he is suspected of high treason. The suspect has been remanded in custody without the right to bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: More than 100 strategic facilities and almost 5,000 occupiers eliminated: SSU sums up results of 40-day operation