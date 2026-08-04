"I signaled that I was just selling vegetables": Man who survived Russian drone strike in Kherson recounts hunt. VIDEO

A man who survived a Russian drone strike in Kherson described the details of the incident. He signaled to the UAV operator that he was simply selling vegetables, but the Russian occupiers controlling the drone in real time began hunting him.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Butusov Plus".

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Details of the attack on a civilian vendor

Yurii said that he had arrived in Kherson in the morning to sell vegetables. His wife was beside him. They had only just begun laying out their produce when a Russian drone hovered above them.

The woman managed to run away. The drone then began an actual hunt for the man. It circled his vehicle for about a minute. The operator could clearly see that the target was a civilian.

Read more: "Safari" targeting civilians in Kherson must stop, Zelenskyy says of Russian UAV hunting unarmed vendor

Background

It was previously reported that Russian troops had used a drone to hunt an unarmed vendor at a market in Kherson.

Sybiha called on the world to ensure international justice following the publication of the video.

See more: Russia struck high-rise building in Kherson with two KAB bombs. VIDEO+PHOTO