Russian missile strike on Lviv: woman was rescued from rubble; two people are missing. VIDEO+PHOTOS
A search and rescue operation is underway on Paton Street in Lviv following a Russian missile strike.
This was reported by the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Two more people are still trapped under the rubble
According to him, an elderly woman has just been rescued from the rubble. She is alive.
"Two people are still missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the mayor of Lviv clarified.
Massive strike on 30 July
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction and fires were reported in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires and resulted in one fatality.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise blocks on Paton and Vyhovsky Streets.
- There are currently reports of 26 casualties in Lviv.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouses of a private company – one person was killed. A ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal was also hit, where a fire broke out which was extinguished by the emergency services.
- Overnight, the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
- According to the Air Force, during the enemy’s attack, 1 out of 9 ‘Iskander’ missiles, 54 cruise missiles and 265 UAVs were shot down, whilst 3 ‘Zircon’ missiles and ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.
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