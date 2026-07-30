Russian missile strike on Lviv: woman was rescued from rubble; two people are missing. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A search and rescue operation is underway on Paton Street in Lviv following a Russian missile strike.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two more people are still trapped under the rubble

According to him, an elderly woman has just been rescued from the rubble. She is alive.

"Two people are still missing. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the mayor of Lviv clarified.











See more: Zelenskyy following Russian Federation’s massive attack: Delays in supply of air defence missiles are leading to further casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive strike on 30 July