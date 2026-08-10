The Financial Times reports that individuals linked to Colombian illegal groups may be attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian units in order to learn how to operate FPV drones and apply this expertise in the war against their own country.

Meanwhile, the President of Colombia accuses Ukraine of using Colombians as "cannon fodder" and is calling on them to return home.

Bohdan Butkevych analyses what is known about this story, what the FT’s authors failed to take into account, and why the main danger for Ukraine lies not in a high-profile scandal but in possible restrictions on the recruitment of foreign fighters. He also explains how Ukraine’s experience of drone warfare has become a strategic resource that states, armies and criminal groups are already vying for.

Watch on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

Current fundraising campaign

Fundraising for a pick-up truck for the Mobile Fire Group of the Anti-Aircraft Platoon. Target: 415,000.00 ₴

Bank details: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/27oiXpthTC Bank card number: 4874 1000 3087 5010

PrivatBank card: 4731219653847933

PayPal – [email protected]

Read more: Ukraine is being defended by about 16,000 foreign volunteers from 72 countries, - Reshetylova