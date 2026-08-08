Ukraine agrees not to attack non-Russian tankers in Black Sea - Bloomberg

Ukraine has agreed to refrain from striking certain non-Russian oil tankers and Black Sea infrastructure facilities that are critical to Kazakhstan’s oil exports. The agreement was reached through U.S. mediation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg, citing a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

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According to him, Ukraine has agreed not to attack the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) or non-Russian vessels heading to its terminal in Novorossiysk, provided they are not subject to Ukrainian sanctions and are not carrying Russian cargo.

Ukraine has established contact points for shipping

As part of the agreement, Ukraine has established contact points through which commercial carriers can exchange information and ensure the safe passage of vessels.

Kyiv is also providing shippers with guidelines on which vessels may be potential targets of attacks. Under the terms of the agreement, vessels must not be subject to Ukrainian sanctions, transport Russian oil or other Russian cargo, or be owned by Russian individuals or legal entities.

Another source familiar with the situation reported that Ukraine remains in close contact with U.S. companies and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the safety and security of commercial shipping.

Attacks near Novorossiysk have affected oil exports

The agreement was reached after a series of attacks on ships near the CPC terminal in Novorossiysk led to disruptions in oil loading and forced some shipowners to avoid the area.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is of key importance for the export of Kazakhstani oil. Its system typically transports about 2% of the world’s crude oil supplies.

Kazakhstan relies heavily on this route, as it has limited capacity to export oil via alternative routes. European oil refineries also receive significant volumes of crude oil from this region.

Following the attacks, shipping gradually resumed; however, according to Bloomberg, it remains below normal levels due to the ongoing threat of drone attacks near Novorossiysk.

The Russian authorities, for their part, typically suspend oil loading at terminals after receiving warnings of potential drone attacks.

Read more: Tanker, pontoon crossing and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff