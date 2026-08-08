ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11991 visitors online
News shortage of missiles for air defence systems
3 986 71

US will supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles every month, but there are still not enough of them, – Zelenskyy

Patriot for Ukraine

The US will supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles on a monthly basis.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with media representatives in Belgrade, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aid from the US

He clarified that a corresponding agreement had been reached.

"However, there will still not be enough of them, unfortunately," the president noted.

However, he did not specify exactly how many interceptor missiles the US would supply each month.

Read more: US has ’virtually unlimited’ ammunition stockpile, but we need more, - Trump

Aid from Europe

"The second issue is Europe. Who has them (interceptor missiles – ed.)? The Germans have them, the Poles have them. These are the ones who can provide substantial help. With all due respect and gratitude to the German side – they have indeed helped, and Poland has helped too – but we’re talking about who can provide them. I’m telling you frankly," Zelenskyy noted.

Author: 

USA (7303) Patriot (333)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 