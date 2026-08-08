US will supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles every month, but there are still not enough of them, – Zelenskyy

The US will supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles on a monthly basis.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with media representatives in Belgrade, according to Censor.NET.

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Aid from the US

He clarified that a corresponding agreement had been reached.

"However, there will still not be enough of them, unfortunately," the president noted.

However, he did not specify exactly how many interceptor missiles the US would supply each month.

Read more: US has ’virtually unlimited’ ammunition stockpile, but we need more, - Trump

Aid from Europe

"The second issue is Europe. Who has them (interceptor missiles – ed.)? The Germans have them, the Poles have them. These are the ones who can provide substantial help. With all due respect and gratitude to the German side – they have indeed helped, and Poland has helped too – but we’re talking about who can provide them. I’m telling you frankly," Zelenskyy noted.