US has ’virtually unlimited’ ammunition stockpile, but we need more, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States has a "huge amount" of ammunition.

CNN reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Unlimited supplies

Indeed, the U.S. president noted that replenishing weapons stockpiles is crucial in the event of another conflict.

"We have unlimited, practically unlimited reserves. In some other countries, the situation is somewhat more tense," Trump said in the Oval Office, responding to a question about the administration's request to Congress for additional defense funding.

In addition, Trump noted that there are sufficient stocks of less advanced weapons, as defense contractors are ramping up production of Patriot interceptor missiles and Tomahawk missiles.

Read more: Trump commented on Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles: U.S. needs the ammunition

"We have certain types of ammunition that are very… well, they might not be that accurate. They might not be, you know, top-of-the-line. We have high-end ones too, but we’re keeping a very close eye on that. But we have certain types that are very powerful and very good, and we have unlimited supplies, so we’re in great shape," the U.S. president said.

"We need more"

At the same time, he stressed that the United States needs to have more ammunition.

"We need to have more. Other situations may arise—they may or may not. We hope nothing else happens. But we're in a very good position. We have literally massive stockpiles of ammunition," Trump assured.

See also: Trump Comments on Ukraine's Request for Patriot Missiles: The U.S. Needs the Ammunition

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