US has ’virtually unlimited’ ammunition stockpile, but we need more, - Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States has a "huge amount" of ammunition.
CNN reports this, according to Censor.NET.
Unlimited supplies
Indeed, the U.S. president noted that replenishing weapons stockpiles is crucial in the event of another conflict.
"We have unlimited, practically unlimited reserves. In some other countries, the situation is somewhat more tense," Trump said in the Oval Office, responding to a question about the administration's request to Congress for additional defense funding.
In addition, Trump noted that there are sufficient stocks of less advanced weapons, as defense contractors are ramping up production of Patriot interceptor missiles and Tomahawk missiles.
"We have certain types of ammunition that are very… well, they might not be that accurate. They might not be, you know, top-of-the-line. We have high-end ones too, but we’re keeping a very close eye on that. But we have certain types that are very powerful and very good, and we have unlimited supplies, so we’re in great shape," the U.S. president said.
"We need more"
At the same time, he stressed that the United States needs to have more ammunition.
"We need to have more. Other situations may arise—they may or may not. We hope nothing else happens. But we're in a very good position. We have literally massive stockpiles of ammunition," Trump assured.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, media reports indicated that the U.S. military had used up most of its stockpile of high-precision long-range missiles during the five months of the operation against Iran.
- For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to imprison media sources who report on a missile shortage in the United States.
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