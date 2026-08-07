Trump commented on Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles: U.S. needs the ammunition

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again stated that he did not provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, as the United States itself needs such munitions.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a conversation with reporters at the White House.

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Why the U.S. did not provide the missiles

One of the journalists noted that, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is in dire need of Patriot missiles.

"We need the missiles ourselves. Biden provided Ukraine with $300 billion worth of ammunition. When I left office, our stockpiles were full, and now we’re restoring them," Trump replied.

What Trump said about the war and weapons stockpiles

The White House chief also commented on the intensification of Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine:

"Listen, we have nothing to do with this. An ocean separates us. But it pains me to see young people dying."

At the same time, Trump noted that the U.S. has ammunition stockpiles around the world, and if they’re needed, "we’ll take them."

In addition, he added that the U.S. has "certain types of ammunition that are very powerful and have unlimited stockpiles."

"There are other types whose stockpiles are somewhat limited, but we’re receiving them every day," he added.

As a reminder, Trump previously threatened to imprison media sources reporting on a missile shortage in the U.S.

Read more: Trump quarreled with Pentagon chief over missile shortage, - WP