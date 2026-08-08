Vucic sees no way to quickly end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he sees no realistic path to a swift end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. He also expressed concern that Ukraine may face another difficult winter.

According to Censor.NET, Vučić said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Belgrade.

According to the Serbian leader, the international community—including Serbia—would like to see the war end as soon as possible. At the same time, he is not prepared to predict exactly when that might happen.

"As a responsible person, I cannot make any serious assessments or predictions about whether the war will end soon or not so soon. Undoubtedly, the entire international community, along with Serbia and our people, would like to see an end to this war as soon as possible. But if you ask me as a political veteran, I can tell you that I’m not sure about that," Vucic said.

Read more: Ukraine will have our support on its path to EU, - Vučić

Vučić Fears Another Difficult Winter

The President of Serbia also expressed concern about the coming winter.

He noted that Ukrainians, above all, can expect a difficult period, but people in other countries around the world will also feel the effects of the war to some extent.

At the same time, Vučić stated that he hopes the war will end as soon as possible, although he does not see any realistic conditions for this to happen.

"I hope—and this is just a hope, without any real facts to back it up—that this will end tomorrow. But, to be frank, I don't see how that could happen. I'm sorry, but I have to be sincere and honest," the Serbian president concluded.