Ukraine will have our support on its path to EU, - Vučić

Serbia supports Ukraine's path toward the EU and the opening of all negotiation clusters.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić made this statement during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Belgrade, according to Censor.NET.

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What is Serbia's position on Ukraine's EU membership?

"Ukraine will always have our support on its path to the EU. We won't comment on whether anyone's path has been halted because we were unable to open certain clusters," he noted.

"We want Ukraine to open all negotiation clusters as soon as possible and bring them to a close, because that is the wish of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian leadership. And as far as we are concerned, we will have no problems with this in the future," added Vučić.

See more: Zelenskyy began bilateral talks with Vučić. PHOTO

He emphasized that Serbia, on the contrary, will do everything in its power to support Ukraine on its path to European integration.

What led up to this?

As reported, Vučić also stated that Serbia firmly stands on the side of Ukraine's territorial integrity, with no "buts."