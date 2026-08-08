Zelenskyy began bilateral talks with Vučić. PHOTO

On Friday, 7 August, in Belgrade, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart,Aleksandar Vučić.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"We have begun bilateral talks in Serbia," Zelenskyy said, posting a joint photo with Vučić.

Visit to Serbia

As a reminder, on Friday, 7 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Serbia on his first visit to the country .

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrives in Serbia: he will meet with Vučić and Macut. VIDEO