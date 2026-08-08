Zelenskyy began bilateral talks with Vučić. PHOTO
On Friday, 7 August, in Belgrade, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart,Aleksandar Vučić.
The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
"We have begun bilateral talks in Serbia," Zelenskyy said, posting a joint photo with Vučić.
Visit to Serbia
As a reminder, on Friday, 7 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Serbia on his first visit to the country .
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