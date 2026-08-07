Zelenskyy arrives in Serbia: he will meet with Vučić and Macut. VIDEO

On Friday, 7 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Serbia for the first time.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Topics on the agenda

"I have arrived in Serbia with my team. Important talks are scheduled for today and tomorrow – with President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Đuro Macut. We will discuss expanding economic ties between our countries, relations with the European Union and other matters that could benefit our peoples, as well as security issues," the president said.

He added that "Ukraine is always committed to working constructively, for mutual benefit and on the basis of mutual respect."

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Background

It was previously reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would make his first official visit to Serbia and hold a meeting with President Aleksandar Vučić.

Read more: Zelenskyy to visit Serbia for first time and meet Vučić on 8 August