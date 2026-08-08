Russian troops received instructions on "free hunting" for vehicles in Kherson region, - RMA

The Kherson Regional Military Administration has received real-time information from our troops regarding an intensification of Russian drone attacks in the region.

The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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The Threat of "Free Hunting" and Fiber-Optic FPVs

According to the Defense Forces, the invaders have received orders to conduct a so-called "free hunt" for vehicles using UAVs, specifically those controlled via fiber-optic links. To carry out these terrorist plans, the occupiers have increased the presence of their drone crews in the region.

Russians are paying particular attention to vehicles that, based on their appearance, can be identified as belonging to the Defense Forces.

In the Crosshairs: Cars, Markets, and Gas Stations: A Warning from the RMA

There is also an increased risk of collisions near areas with heavy traffic, particularly near supermarkets, markets, and gas stations.

"I urge everyone to be as vigilant as possible in the coming weeks," the regional governor emphasized.

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