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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,457,740 people (+1,130 per day), 12,253 tanks, 47,621 artillery systems, 25,103 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses as of August 9. The General Staff updated data on eliminated occupiers

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,457,740 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 9, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,457,740 (+1,130) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,253 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles—25,103 (+4) units
  • artillery systems—47,621 (+41) units
  • MLRS - 2,013 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems — 1,556 (+0) units
  • aircraft—439 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems — 2,171 (+9) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 451,248 (+1,642) units
  • cruise missiles - 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 35 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 131,775 (+358) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,505 (+1) units

Watch more: Pilots of 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" thwart enemy infiltration attempt and eliminate 7 occupiers. VIDEO 18+

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12261) Armed Forces HQ (5458) liquidation (3141)
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